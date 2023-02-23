Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

