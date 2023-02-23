Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.