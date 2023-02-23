Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $491.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

