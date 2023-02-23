Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 101,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

