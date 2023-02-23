Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

