Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

