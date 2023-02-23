SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.29 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.