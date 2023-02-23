Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 593,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,809. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

About Sleep Number

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.