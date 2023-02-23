Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sleep Number also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
SNBR stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 957,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,477. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $767.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
