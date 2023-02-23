SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

