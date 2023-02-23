Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.33.

SNN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 1,232,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

