Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SNN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %
SNN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 1,232,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
