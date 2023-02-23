Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0033

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $141.64 million and $26.67 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,480,664,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,480,679,115 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

