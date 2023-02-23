SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.07

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.07 and traded as low as $41.52. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 4,329 shares.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More

