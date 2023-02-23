Sologenic One Day Volume Reaches $805,555.13 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $62.65 million and approximately $805,555.13 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.73 or 0.28240865 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

