Songbird Tops One Day Volume of $558,892.51 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Songbird has a total market cap of $101.95 million and approximately $558,892.51 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

