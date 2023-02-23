Songbird Tops One Day Volume of $558,892.51 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Songbird has a total market cap of $101.95 million and approximately $558,892.51 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Songbird Profile
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Songbird
