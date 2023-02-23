Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,847 shares of company stock worth $282,700 over the last 90 days. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

See Also

