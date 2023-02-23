SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 89,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,007. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $770.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

