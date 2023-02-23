SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 834,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

