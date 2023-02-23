SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $475.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.