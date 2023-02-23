SSR Mining Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.