Standard Family Office LLC Invests $236,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

