Standard Family Office LLC Invests $975,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 820,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

