Standard Family Office LLC Invests $975,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 820,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.