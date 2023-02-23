Standard Family Office LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

NYSE WSM traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,037. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

