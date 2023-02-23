Standard Family Office LLC Takes $337,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.30. 17,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,603. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.