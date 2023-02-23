Standard Family Office LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 4,257,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,430,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $275.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

