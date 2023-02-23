Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

