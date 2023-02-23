Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,088. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.