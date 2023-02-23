Stargate Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53.78 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004437 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $141.70 million and approximately $53.78 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

