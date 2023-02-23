Starname Self Reported Market Cap Tops $482,353.59 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Starname has a market capitalization of $482,353.59 and approximately $66.65 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00425839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.84 or 0.28208322 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

