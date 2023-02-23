State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1,350.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of STT stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

