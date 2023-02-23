State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in State Street by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.10 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

