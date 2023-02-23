Status Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $116.85 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02996153 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,408,036.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

