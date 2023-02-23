Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Gap Down to $55.19

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.19, but opened at $52.00. Stericycle shares last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 272,862 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.