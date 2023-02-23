Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Up 7.5%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.07. 465,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 777,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

