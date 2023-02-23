Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Up 7.5%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.07. 465,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 777,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14.
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
