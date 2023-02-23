Stifel Nicolaus Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $75.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,088,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

