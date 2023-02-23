Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Stitch Fix worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.