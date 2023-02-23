StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
Advaxis Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.