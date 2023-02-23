StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $20.80 on Friday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

