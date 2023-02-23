StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ EML opened at $20.80 on Friday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
