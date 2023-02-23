StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.38. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.