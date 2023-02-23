StockNews.com Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.83.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $507,303. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

