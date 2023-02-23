StockNews.com Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Sell

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 1,899,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,623. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.