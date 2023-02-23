STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.25. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 14,371 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

About STRATA Skin Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 152,845 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.