STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.25. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 14,371 shares trading hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
