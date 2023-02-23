Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. 148,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,598. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Strategic Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Strategic Education by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

