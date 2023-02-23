Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

STRA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.25. 62,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,161. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile



Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

