Streamr Price Tops $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.73 or 0.28240865 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

