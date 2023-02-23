Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $377,224.09 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $377,224.09 and approximately $1,475.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation.

