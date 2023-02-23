Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. 680,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,378. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

