Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80.
