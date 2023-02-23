Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $175.82 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

