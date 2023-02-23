Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 510 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

UPS stock opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

